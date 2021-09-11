T2 Biosystems Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TTOO)

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 8,051 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 947% compared to the typical volume of 769 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the second quarter worth $25,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 14,730 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTOO opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. T2 Biosystems has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.30. The company has a market cap of $177.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 166.02% and a negative return on equity of 510.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T2 Biosystems will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

TTOO has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T2 Biosystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.53.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

