Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.48 Billion

Analysts predict that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will post $24.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Target’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.98 billion and the highest is $24.67 billion. Target reported sales of $22.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target will report full-year sales of $104.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $104.23 billion to $104.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $106.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $104.20 billion to $108.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. Target’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.38 EPS.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.30.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $244.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.63. The firm has a market cap of $119.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. Target has a twelve month low of $146.18 and a twelve month high of $267.06.

Target announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth about $1,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

