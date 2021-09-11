TD Securities Boosts The North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Price Target to C$38.00

The North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:NNWWF opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average of $28.21. The North West has a twelve month low of $22.07 and a twelve month high of $29.33.

About The North West

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

