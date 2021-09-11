TD Securities Increases Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$68.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC reissued a buy rating and issued a C$59.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity set a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Desjardins reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$62.36.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama stock opened at C$55.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$57.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$55.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,372.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.93 billion and a PE ratio of 29.16. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$45.42 and a 1-year high of C$60.87.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$954.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$957.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 2.5599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.0503 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is currently 9.75%.

In other news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.32, for a total value of C$229,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,329,858.80. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 117,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.26, for a total transaction of C$6,741,912.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$57,258,100.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.