Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 964 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Rapid7 were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RPD. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after buying an additional 112,677 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 17,834 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 29,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $297,817.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,113.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 270 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $33,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,519 shares of company stock valued at $868,205 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

RPD stock opened at $118.40 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.73 and a 1-year high of $125.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.86 and a beta of 1.31.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $126.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Rapid7 from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Rapid7 from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.64.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

