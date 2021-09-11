Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 40.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,546 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,027,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,450,000 after purchasing an additional 248,634 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 23.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,886,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,701 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 16.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,948,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,912 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 125.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,060,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 15.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,650,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,701,000 after purchasing an additional 623,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GT stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 2.16.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.87) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

