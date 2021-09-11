Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $607,000 Stock Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $41.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.83 and a 1 year high of $45.97. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.61.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 10.51%. Research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.14%.

Separately, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

