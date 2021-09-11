TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Receives $16.69 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.69.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $16.69 price objective on TeamViewer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get TeamViewer alerts:

Shares of TeamViewer stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.81. 13,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,087. TeamViewer has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $29.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.11.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for TeamViewer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeamViewer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.