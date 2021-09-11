Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Price Target Raised to C$65.00 at National Bank Financial

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial to C$65.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Tecsys from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$70.00 price target on shares of Tecsys in a report on Friday.

TCS stock opened at C$58.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$842.31 million and a PE ratio of 118.51. Tecsys has a 12-month low of C$27.32 and a 12-month high of C$66.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$50.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$46.64.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$32.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tecsys will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.02%.

Tecsys Company Profile

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

