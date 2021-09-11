Ted Baker (LON:TED) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Ted Baker (LON:TED) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a no recommendation rating on shares of Ted Baker in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

TED opened at GBX 164.10 ($2.14) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 145.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 148.31. The company has a market capitalization of £302.94 million and a PE ratio of -2.92. Ted Baker has a 1 year low of GBX 80.04 ($1.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 217.60 ($2.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdome, Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

