Telekom Austria AG Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share (OTCMKTS:TKAGY)

Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Telekom Austria in a research note issued on Monday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Telekom Austria’s FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

TKAGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telekom Austria in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telekom Austria in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of TKAGY opened at $17.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.24. Telekom Austria has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $18.38.

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Telekom Austria had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.04%.

Telekom Austria AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and multimedia services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, Serbia, North Macedonia, and Corporate and Other. Its products include voice, mobile, satellite, data, and roaming.

