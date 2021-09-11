Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLGHF opened at $38.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.70. Telenet Group has a 12 month low of $36.87 and a 12 month high of $44.95.

Telenet Group Company Profile

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

