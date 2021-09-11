Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Telenet Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLGHF opened at $38.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.70. Telenet Group has a 12 month low of $36.87 and a 12 month high of $44.95.

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Telenet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.