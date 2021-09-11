TELUS’s (T) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

T has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$27.62 target price on shares of TELUS in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on TELUS from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$30.54.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at C$29.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$28.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.81 billion and a PE ratio of 31.38. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$22.50 and a 1 year high of C$29.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.88.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.316 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.96%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

