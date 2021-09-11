Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Stock Price Down 4.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)’s share price fell 4.6% during trading on Friday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $71.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Teradata traded as low as $53.81 and last traded at $53.81. 5,188 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,703,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.38.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TDC. Citigroup increased their price target on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Teradata in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Get Teradata alerts:

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 81,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 98,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.80 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.24%. Research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

About Teradata (NYSE:TDC)

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.