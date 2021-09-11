TFI International (TSE:TFII) PT Raised to C$158.00 at National Bank Financial

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$144.00 to C$158.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TFI International to C$158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bankshares increased their price target on TFI International from C$137.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities cut TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$150.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on TFI International from C$135.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$121.97.

Shares of TFII opened at C$143.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.36 billion and a PE ratio of 21.95. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of C$53.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$146.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$133.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$113.25.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 35,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.47, for a total value of C$5,001,919.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,165,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$589,255,417.11. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,712 shares of company stock worth $15,984,279.

TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

