The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for The Descartes Systems Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.92. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.83 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.65.

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $85.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.16 and a beta of 1.10. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $50.57 and a 1 year high of $86.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

