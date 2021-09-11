The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $93.00 price target on the stock. 5,258 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 89,060 shares.The stock last traded at $82.10 and had previously closed at $81.90.

According to Zacks, “Descartes Systems Group Inc. a leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions. It is delivering results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses. Descartes’ logistics management solutions combine a multi-modal network, the Descartes Global Logistics Network, with component-based ‘nano’ sized applications to provide messaging services between logistics trading partners, book-to-bill services for contract carriers and private fleet management services for organizations of all sizes. These solutions and services help Descartes’ customers reduce administrative costs, billing cycles, fleet size, contract carrier costs, and mileage driven and improve pick up and delivery reliability. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DSGX. CIBC lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 8,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.40. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.16 and a beta of 1.10.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

