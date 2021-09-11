The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EL. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,253,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,078 shares during the period. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 382.5% in the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,670,000 after acquiring an additional 765,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 326.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 898,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,275,000 after acquiring an additional 687,818 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,153,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,369,000 after acquiring an additional 623,469 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,597,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,333,000 after acquiring an additional 487,194 shares during the period. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total transaction of $20,163,154.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,063,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total transaction of $17,398,110.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 360,567 shares of company stock worth $118,735,672. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL opened at $335.71 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $204.23 and a one year high of $347.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $329.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.74. The stock has a market cap of $121.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

EL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.35.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

