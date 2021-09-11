The Force Protocol (FOR) Market Capitalization Tops $10.43 Million

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 11th. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar. One The Force Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00019609 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.91 or 0.00471269 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001026 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000643 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

