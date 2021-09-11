The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Sun Life Financial INC

Sun Life Financial INC decreased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 792 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $403.48. 1,955,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,836,806. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $420.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $136.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.36%.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a $437.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.82.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

