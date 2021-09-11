The Graph Price Tops $0.87 (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 11th. In the last week, The Graph has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One The Graph coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001928 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Graph has a market cap of $4.10 billion and $217.50 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get The Graph alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00059712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.22 or 0.00160022 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002905 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00014243 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000396 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00043415 BTC.

The Graph Coin Profile

GRT is a coin. Its launch date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,715,735,200 coins. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

The Graph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Graph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Graph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.