The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Greenbrier Companies were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth $1,054,000. First Command Bank raised its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth $402,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,919,000 after purchasing an additional 117,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

GBX opened at $43.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4,348.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $50.21.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $450.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.44 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.43%.

In other news, CEO William A. Furman acquired 69,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.05 per share, with a total value of $3,004,158.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $84,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,783.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GBX. Susquehanna raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

About The Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

