The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.40.

THG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $756,518.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,162.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $139,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,636 shares of company stock worth $2,427,829. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 370.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $134.99. The stock had a trading volume of 83,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

