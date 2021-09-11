The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.29 Billion

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2021

Brokerages expect The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to report $2.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Hershey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.35 billion. The Hershey posted sales of $2.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hershey will report full year sales of $8.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.75 billion to $8.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.84 billion to $9.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Hershey.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSY. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.38.

Shares of HSY traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $175.06. The company had a trading volume of 570,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,830. The Hershey has a 1-year low of $134.00 and a 1-year high of $182.71. The stock has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.23%.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $981,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,330 shares in the company, valued at $10,589,218.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total value of $437,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,614,049.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,674,010 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in The Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

