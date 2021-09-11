The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Lovesac’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). The Lovesac posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 181.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Lovesac will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Lovesac.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The Lovesac had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The Lovesac’s revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOVE. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.63.

The Lovesac stock traded up $4.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.44. 1,936,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,417. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.43. The Lovesac has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $95.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.48.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $343,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Albert Jack Krause sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $1,592,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,868,643.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,825 shares of company stock worth $3,764,500. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in The Lovesac by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of The Lovesac by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of The Lovesac by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of The Lovesac by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of The Lovesac by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

