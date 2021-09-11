The North West (TSE:NWC) Price Target Increased to C$38.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

The North West (TSE:NWC) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$38.00 price objective on shares of The North West in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The North West from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

NWC stock opened at C$35.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.98, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.47. The North West has a one year low of C$28.58 and a one year high of C$37.82. The stock has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46.

The North West (TSE:NWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$550.99 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that The North West will post 2.5299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from The North West’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The North West’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.62%.

About The North West

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

