The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.52 Per Share

Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) will post $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.13. The PNC Financial Services Group posted earnings per share of $3.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full-year earnings of $14.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.89 to $16.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $14.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.92 to $15.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.20.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $191.66 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $203.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.03 and a 200-day moving average of $185.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $868,686. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

