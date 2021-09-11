The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Up 6%

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)’s stock price shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.05 and last traded at $12.57. 143,839 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,708,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REAL. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on The RealReal in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.18.

Get The RealReal alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 3.14.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 60.88%. The company had revenue of $104.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The RealReal’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matt Gustke sold 7,500 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $165,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,436.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnon Katz sold 3,997 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $81,458.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,458,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,661 shares of company stock worth $1,681,404 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in The RealReal by 11.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The RealReal by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The RealReal by 9.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in The RealReal during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in The RealReal by 3.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal Company Profile (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.