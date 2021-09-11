The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Insider Sells $3,476,370.69 in Stock

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $3,476,370.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,384.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $66.21 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $51.22 and a 52-week high of $67.54. The company has a market capitalization of $70.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their target price on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Guggenheim upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.69.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Southern by 12.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,731,333,000 after buying an additional 4,972,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Southern by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,541,152,000 after buying an additional 3,064,645 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of The Southern by 843,210.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,858,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,704,000 after buying an additional 2,858,483 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Southern by 63.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,760,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,577,000 after buying an additional 2,246,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in The Southern by 7.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,647,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,370,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

