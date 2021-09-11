The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to post earnings of $2.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Travelers Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.67. The Travelers Companies posted earnings per share of $3.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will report full year earnings of $12.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.90 to $12.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $12.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $13.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Travelers Companies.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.36.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded down $1.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $156.36. 920,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,608. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.79 and its 200-day moving average is $154.42. The company has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $163.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

