The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,432 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $8,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE DIS traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,572,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,601,294. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.57 billion, a PE ratio of 301.84, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.65. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $203.02.
The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.
The Walt Disney Company Profile
The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.
Read More: Basic Economics
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).
Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.