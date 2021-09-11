TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on creating branded prescription, generic prescription and over-the-counter products targeted exclusively for women. It is developing three advanced hormone replacement products designed to alleviate the symptoms of and reduce the health risks resulting from menopause-related hormone deficiencies. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Separately, Cowen reduced their price objective on TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

TXMD opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $326.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1.16. TherapeuticsMD has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $2.75.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.63 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James Darecca sold 93,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total value of $81,203.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Bisaro bought 50,000 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 196,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,522.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 961,000 shares of company stock valued at $697,070. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 767.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 29,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 42.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

