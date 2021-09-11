Thor Industries, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.38 Per Share (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Thor Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.38 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.33. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.40 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.56.

NYSE THO opened at $112.61 on Thursday. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $78.64 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.41.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 153.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 62.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 35.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

