TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Buys 63,970 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 640,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,970 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $23,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 12.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 28.9% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 73,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 16,465 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 63.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $41.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.75.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $38,846.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ken D’amato sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $214,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,878 shares of company stock worth $1,509,819. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

