TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 687,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $18,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 37.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 17,755 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $338,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 3.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $31,625.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCUS opened at $32.39 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $42.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average of $30.10.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 34.30% and a negative net margin of 213.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCUS. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.