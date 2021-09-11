TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,815 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $31,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 58.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,245 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 18.7% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,234,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,809,000 after purchasing an additional 194,629 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2,955.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 892,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,242,000 after purchasing an additional 863,176 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 11.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 870,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,441,000 after purchasing an additional 91,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 43.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 812,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,801,000 after purchasing an additional 244,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWAV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.57.

In other news, Director Laura Francis sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total transaction of $502,227.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,413.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.49, for a total transaction of $661,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,420 shares in the company, valued at $10,495,375.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,700 shares of company stock worth $13,982,632. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $217.59 on Friday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $64.24 and a one year high of $237.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 6.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.22 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.27.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 442.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ShockWave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV).

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.