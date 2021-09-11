TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Makes New $322,000 Investment in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THC. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

THC stock opened at $72.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 2.61. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $76.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.99 and a 200-day moving average of $63.55.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on THC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.82.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $4,516,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $136,542.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,632 shares of company stock worth $6,170,977. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

