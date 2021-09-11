TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,841,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the second quarter worth $312,000. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the second quarter valued at about $412,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the second quarter valued at about $624,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the second quarter valued at about $823,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Integral Ad Science in the second quarter valued at about $2,583,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IAS opened at $22.84 on Friday. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.23 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.16.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $75.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.55 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

