TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,475 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $347.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $367.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.93. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $342.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.48.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,216,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,582,676.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

