Todd M. Bluedorn Sells 6,058 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,058 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.56, for a total transaction of $1,984,358.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,736,145.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE LII opened at $321.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $331.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International Inc. has a 52 week low of $259.62 and a 52 week high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 399.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair lowered shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennox International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lennox International by 121.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 16.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 13.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the first quarter valued at $204,000. 65.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

