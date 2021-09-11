Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Tonix Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07).

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 416.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,602,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130,881 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 635,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 372,554 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 676,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 244,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

TNXP stock opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04. The stock has a market cap of $235.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.29.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

