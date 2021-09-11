Tornado Cash (TORN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $9.21 Million

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $71.06 million and approximately $9.21 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $64.61 or 0.00141509 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00065862 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.26 or 0.00129783 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.98 or 0.00183926 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,733.42 or 1.00162628 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.06 or 0.07115902 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.92 or 0.00873690 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

