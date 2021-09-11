Torrid Holdings Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Torrid in a research note issued on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen started coverage on Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Torrid presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.31.

CURV opened at $23.17 on Friday. Torrid has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $33.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.18.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

