Traders Purchase Large Volume of Gevo Call Options (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 111,338 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,634% compared to the average volume of 6,422 call options.

Shares of Gevo stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average of $7.22. Gevo has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 15.34, a quick ratio of 15.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 3.34.

Get Gevo alerts:

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 4,297.25%. Research analysts forecast that Gevo will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

GEVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Gevo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other news, VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 51,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $411,554.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Gevo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Gevo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Gevo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Gevo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Gevo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 36.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.