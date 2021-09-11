Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stock Position Lessened by Security National Trust Co.

Security National Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 265.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 83.3% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $190.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.17. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $115.87 and a 52 week high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.15.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,595,777.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 351,249 shares of company stock valued at $66,404,523. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

