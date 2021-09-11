Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Has $125,000 Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 75.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 3.1% of Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,659,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,429 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $629,391,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 40,975.7% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,802,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,012 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at $220,348,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,553.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,304,000 after acquiring an additional 778,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $2.88 on Friday, hitting $376.59. 40,211,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,736,582. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $260.11 and a 52 week high of $382.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

