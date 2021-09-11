Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF makes up 2.8% of Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.24. 8,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,346. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.09 and its 200-day moving average is $86.86. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $53.50 and a 52 week high of $96.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

