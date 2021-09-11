Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) PT Lowered to C$24.00

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Transcontinental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Shares of TCLAF opened at $17.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average is $18.83. Transcontinental has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $21.77.

Transcontinental, Inc engages in the provision of print and digital media, flexible packaging, and publishing services. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Sector, Packaging Sector, and Other. The Printing Sector generates revenues from an integrated service offering for retailers, including premedia services, flyer and in-store marketing product printing, and door-to-door distribution, as well as an array of innovative print solutions for newspapers, magazines, 4-colour books and personalized and mass marketing products.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.