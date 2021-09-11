TransDigm Group’s (TDG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $750.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TDG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of TransDigm Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $676.93.

NYSE:TDG opened at $599.56 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $453.76 and a 52 week high of $688.03. The firm has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.85 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $623.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $620.34.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, CFO Michael Lisman bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $591.19 per share, for a total transaction of $502,511.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.67, for a total transaction of $6,546,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,500 shares of company stock worth $34,966,665 over the last ninety days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,502,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,208,741,000 after purchasing an additional 48,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,503,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,562,591,000 after acquiring an additional 14,767 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,129,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,673,203,000 after acquiring an additional 91,111 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,033,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,195,768,000 after acquiring an additional 35,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altarock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,256,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $813,114,000 after acquiring an additional 303,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

