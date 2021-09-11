Tripio (TRIO) Price Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Tripio has a market cap of $3.58 million and approximately $180,516.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tripio has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One Tripio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00059997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.52 or 0.00164358 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002940 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00014151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.16 or 0.00739203 BTC.

Tripio Coin Profile

Tripio (CRYPTO:TRIO) is a coin. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. Tripio’s official website is trip.io . Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Buying and Selling Tripio

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

